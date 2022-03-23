Left Menu

Jain inaugurates advanced equipment at LNJP hospital for detecting urinary issues in children

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday inaugurated a hi-tech medical equipment at LNJP Hospital that can can detect urinary bladder problems through a camera and thus help children with urological and gastrointestinal diseases.The minister took to Twitter to announce the inauguration of a first-of-its-kind video-urodynamic system at the largest facility of the Delhi government.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2022 12:18 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 12:15 IST
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday inaugurated hi-tech medical equipment at LNJP Hospital that can detect urinary bladder problems through a camera and thus help children with urological and gastrointestinal diseases.

The minister took to Twitter to announce the inauguration of a ''first-of-its-kind video-urodynamic system'' at the largest facility of the Delhi government. ''This advanced equipment can detect urinary bladder problems through a camera and thus help children with urological & gastrointestinal diseases. It is further equipped to provide therapy as well,'' he tweeted.

The first case of Covid-19 in Delhi was reported in March 2020 and since then the LNJP Hospital, the largest facility of the city government has been at the forefront of the fight against the pandemic in the national capital, having treated domestic patients as well as those from foreign countries in three successive waves, the last being fuelled by the Omicron variant.

Jain recently had tweeted that for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, LNJP Hospital did not have a single patient of coronavirus admitted at the facility, and all such patients had been discharged.

One of the key hospitals in Delhi, built during the British era, it is located in central Delhi and has 2,000 beds.

