Left Menu

Fire breaks out at banquet hall in northwest Delhi

The fire department received information about the blaze at 1.48 pm following which 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, they said. A senior fire department official said the blaze broke out in a banquet hall situated near a CNG pump.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2022 16:16 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 16:12 IST
Fire breaks out at banquet hall in northwest Delhi
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out at a banquet hall in northwest Delhi's Rohini area on Thursday afternoon, officials said. The fire department received information about the blaze at 1.48 pm following which 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, they said. A senior fire department official said the blaze broke out in a banquet hall situated near a CNG pump. ''The hall is situated near a fire station and our team reached the spot after seeing smoke coming out from it. Two cars and a bike were in the fire. We will conduct an inspection to check whether anyone was trapped inside once the heat reduces,'' the officer said. The fire was doused around 3.30 pm. One person, who received minor injuries, was given first aid, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

 United States
2
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgender athlete; Soccer-Pogba says World Cup winner's medal stolen during the burglary and more

Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgende...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China's Shanghai denies lockdown rumors as COVID infections near 1,000; FDA probe of Abbott facility finds quality control issues and more

Health News Roundup: China's Shanghai denies lockdown rumors as COVID infect...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022