TN: 3 youth held for raping woman in Ramanathapuram

Three youth were arrested for allegedly kidnapping and gang-raping a college student in Ramanathapuram district of Tamil Nadu on Friday, police said.
The accused allegedly kidnapped and raped the woman when she was sitting at Mukkaiyur beach in the district, they added.
Earlier in the day, the youths had bound the woman's boyfriend Harikrishnan with a dupatta and robbed his cash and other valuables. Harikrishnan attempted to end his life after getting to know about his lover's ordeal.
He has been admitted to a hospital where he is receiving treatment.
After the incident, the woman lodged a complaint with the Aruppukottai DSP, who formed a special police team to catch hold of the culprits.
The team arrested two youths from Kamuthi and Tiruchuli, respectively. At the time of the arrest, both of them assaulted the special sub-inspector (SSI) that left the policeman injured. SSI Navaneethakrishnan suffered minor injuries and has been admitted to the hospital.
The main accused in the case was arrested in Tiruppur.
