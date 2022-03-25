Left Menu

TN: 3 youth held for raping woman in Ramanathapuram

At the time of the arrest, both of them assaulted the special sub-inspector SSI that left the policeman injured. SSI Navaneethakrishnan suffered minor injuries and has been admitted to the hospital.The main accused in the case was arrested in Tiruppur.

PTI | Ramanathapuram | Updated: 25-03-2022 20:50 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 20:50 IST
TN: 3 youth held for raping woman in Ramanathapuram
  • Country:
  • India

Three youth were arrested for allegedly kidnapping and gang-raping a college student in Ramanathapuram district of Tamil Nadu on Friday, police said.

The accused allegedly kidnapped and raped the woman when she was sitting at Mukkaiyur beach in the district, they added.

Earlier in the day, the youths had bound the woman's boyfriend Harikrishnan with a dupatta and robbed his cash and other valuables. Harikrishnan attempted to end his life after getting to know about his lover's ordeal.

He has been admitted to a hospital where he is receiving treatment.

After the incident, the woman lodged a complaint with the Aruppukottai DSP, who formed a special police team to catch hold of the culprits.

The team arrested two youths from Kamuthi and Tiruchuli, respectively. At the time of the arrest, both of them assaulted the special sub-inspector (SSI) that left the policeman injured. SSI Navaneethakrishnan suffered minor injuries and has been admitted to the hospital.

The main accused in the case was arrested in Tiruppur.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

 Australia
2
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
3
'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

 Ukraine
4
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022