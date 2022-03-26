Three held for running sex racket from Thane spa; 2 women rescued

Three persons were arrested for allegedly operating a flesh trade racket from a spa in Thane city while two women were rescued, police said on Saturday. The spa was raided by the anti-human trafficking cell of the Thane crime branch on Thursday evening on a tip-off, a senior police inspector said. The arrested trio included two women who were working as agents to operate the sex trade racket, he said.

The rescued women were sent to a state-run shelter.

