Three held for running sex racket from Thane spa; 2 women rescued
Three persons were arrested for allegedly operating a flesh trade racket from a spa in Thane city while two women were rescued, police said on Saturday. The arrested trio included two women who were working as agents to operate the sex trade racket, he said.The rescued women were sent to a state-run shelter.
PTI | Thane | Updated: 26-03-2022 11:19 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 10:57 IST
- Country:
- India
Three persons were arrested for allegedly operating a flesh trade racket from a spa in Thane city while two women were rescued, police said on Saturday. The spa was raided by the anti-human trafficking cell of the Thane crime branch on Thursday evening on a tip-off, a senior police inspector said. The arrested trio included two women who were working as agents to operate the sex trade racket, he said.
The rescued women were sent to a state-run shelter.
