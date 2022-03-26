Budget: Traders cast doubt on Delhi govt plan to promote night economy, shopping fest

Several traders' associations in the national capital on Saturday cast doubt on Delhi's government plans of promoting the night-time economy, saying the law and order situation in the city is ''poor'' and it is not safe to open businesses and shops beyond a particular time.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia presented a ''Rozgar Budget'', focussing on creating 20 lakh jobs in five years by setting up an electronic city and promoting the night-time economy, retail and wholesale markets in the capital. Reacting to the budget, Sanjeev Mehra, president of Khan Market Traders' Association, said the night-time economy will overburden the police. ''The idea of promoting the night-time economy will overburden the police and it is not safe in the city to open shops beyond a particular time. If the business is not there in the day itself, then what is the purpose of opening shops during nighttime,'' Mehra said. On job creation, Mehra said the market is still reeling under the impact of shutdown due to COVID-19. ''We cannot expect job creation until the condition of the market goes back to the pre-Covid period.'' Echoing similar sentiments, Atul Bhargava, president of the National Delhi Trade Association, said there is no purpose in keeping the shops open beyond 11 pm as usually there is no sale. Bhargava also suggested that the government must focus on the infrastructure development of markets. ''Promoting night markets is not a good idea given the law and order situation of the city. And we have seen there is no sale beyond 9.30 pm,'' Bhargava said.

Under its ''Rozgar Budget'', the Kejriwal government also announced that it will organise shopping festivals to promote retail and wholesale markets in the city. An amount of Rs 250 crore has been allocated for this in the 2022-23 budget.

This too has received a lukewarm response from the traders. The traders have said that such initiatives have failed in the past.

''It is good that the government is taking such initiatives as now the market is opening because the COVID-19 situation is improving and businesses will pick up. Moreover, international flights are also resuming, tourist movement will also increase. We are hopeful that these initiatives help in improving the businesses,'' said Darshan Kakkar, president of Palika Bazaar Association.

''Though it is a good idea to start shopping festival, proper planning is necessary as the festivals were organised in the past and they failed,'' Kakkar said. Meanwhile, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has termed the budget ''hopeless''.

''It reflects the negative attitude of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for the trading community of Delhi and we strongly condemn the Budget,'' said CAIT Secretary-General Praveen Khandelwal.

Khandelwal said it is ''most unfortunate'' that at a time when the trade of Delhi is reeling under great financial constraint and trying to overcome with the ''adverse impact of COVID pandemic, the city government has not allocated any fund for the development of business in Delhi neither it is coming to the rescue of traders who are facing financial crunch''.

