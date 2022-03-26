Lifting sanctions on Revolutionary Guards among Iran demands in nuclear talks -minister
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Saturday that the lifting of U.S. sanctions on the elite Revolutionary Guards was among Iran's top demands in talks to revive a 2015 nuclear accord.
"Certainly the issue of (lifting sanctions against) the Guards is part of the talks," Amirabdollahian told state TV, adding that Iran would not cross its "red lines".
