Empowered women make world safer, more secure: US official

The world becomes safer, more secure and economically prosperous when women are empowered and are part of the decision-making process, a senior US official said on Saturday.Speaking at a session on women empowerment for a progressive society organised by Prime Point Foundation, U.S. Missions Minister Counselor for Public Affairs, Gloria Berbena, said unless women are fully participative, unless gender equality is real and practiced across the globe, their potential is not realised.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2022 20:56 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 20:56 IST
The world becomes safer, more secure and economically prosperous when women are empowered and are part of the decision-making process, a senior US official said on Saturday.

Speaking at a session on women empowerment for a progressive society organised by Prime Point Foundation, U.S. Mission’s Minister Counselor for Public Affairs, Gloria Berbena, said unless women are fully participative, unless gender equality is real and practiced across the globe, their potential is not realised. ''When women are empowered and are part of the decision-making process, the world is safer, secure and economically more prosperous, and our children have better future,'' she said.

Empowered woman think differently - about healthcare and education - among others, she added. ''The sensibility about environment sustainability is more,'' Berbena pointed out.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

