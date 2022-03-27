Left Menu

BSF recovers 8 kg heroin in Punjab’s Abohar Sector

PTI | Ferozepur | Updated: 27-03-2022 23:00 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 23:00 IST
The BSF has recovered heroin weighing eight kilogram near a border out post in Abohar Sector of Punjab, officials said on Sunday.

The estimated cost of the recovered contraband is Rs 40 crore in the international market, they said.

BSF troops observed some suspicious movement ahead of border security fencing during the early hours following which they challenged the miscreants. However, the intruders fled towards Pakistani territory taking advantage of the darkness, the officials said.

Later a search operation was carried out during which the heroin was recovered, they said.

