Biodiversity summit in Kunming, China delayed for fourth time -organisers

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 29-03-2022 22:41 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 22:41 IST
Biodiversity summit in Kunming, China delayed for fourth time -organisers
A U.N. biodiversity summit in Kunming, China will take place in the third quarter of this year, the secretariat of the talks said on Tuesday, confirming a fourth delay for the meeting that aims to ratify a global pact for nature.

The statement did not give a reason for the delay.

The COP15 global biodiversity meeting in the southwestern Chinese city was originally due to be held in October 2020 but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The latest date set for the summit had been April 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

