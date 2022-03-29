Biodiversity summit in Kunming, China delayed for fourth time -organisers
Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 29-03-2022 22:41 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 22:41 IST
A U.N. biodiversity summit in Kunming, China will take place in the third quarter of this year, the secretariat of the talks said on Tuesday, confirming a fourth delay for the meeting that aims to ratify a global pact for nature.
The statement did not give a reason for the delay.
The COP15 global biodiversity meeting in the southwestern Chinese city was originally due to be held in October 2020 but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The latest date set for the summit had been April 2022.
