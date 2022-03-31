Left Menu

Tunisian president issues decree dissolving parliament - official gazette

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 31-03-2022 05:03 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 05:03 IST
Tunisian president issues decree dissolving parliament - official gazette
  • Country:
  • Tunisia

Tunisian president Kais Saied issued a decree late on Wednesday dissolving parliament, the official gazette said, eight months after he suspended it and took full executive power.

The move came after parliamentarians voted earlier on Wednesday to repeal presidential decrees suspending their chamber, openly defying him in an online session, although he dismissed their meeting as illegal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

 Denmark
2
Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names; Towering ice volcanoes identified on surprisingly vibrant Pluto and more

Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch w...

 Global
3
U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

 Global
4
FEATURE-India bets on satellite broadband to bridge rural digital divide

FEATURE-India bets on satellite broadband to bridge rural digital divide

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022