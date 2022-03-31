Tunisian president issues decree dissolving parliament - official gazette

Tunisian president Kais Saied issued a decree late on Wednesday dissolving parliament, the official gazette said, eight months after he suspended it and took full executive power.

The move came after parliamentarians voted earlier on Wednesday to repeal presidential decrees suspending their chamber, openly defying him in an online session, although he dismissed their meeting as illegal.

