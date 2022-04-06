Greece expels 12 Russian diplomats

Greece has joined a list of European countries expelling Russian diplomats, with the foreign ministry announcing on Wednesday it had declared 12 diplomats unwelcome.

The ministry said it had declared 12 members of Russian diplomatic and consular missions accredited to Greece as "personae non gratae," and that the Russian ambassador had been informed.

It did not specify which diplomats were being expelled or state a reason, beyond citing that the move was carried out in accordance with international treaties.

___ Nicosia: Cyprus' foreign minister says a second batch of food, medicine and other articles dispatched to Ukraine is the most humanitarian aid the east Mediterranean island nation has ever sent abroad.

Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides said Wednesday the batch weighing 215 metric tonnes (237 tonnes) was on its way to the war-torn country through the European Union's civil protection mechanism. He valued it at more than 2 million euros ($2.2 million). It includes items such as tents and sleeping bags.

According to, Citizens' Commissioner Panayiotis Sentonas told state broadcaster CyBC that contributions came from ordinary citizens, private businesses, the Cyprus Red Cross and the government.

___ Berlin: Germany's foreign minister has accused Russia of spreading disinformation to justify its war in Ukraine.

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Wednesday that "as Russian tanks destroy Ukrainian cities, the Kremlin's propaganda machine is censoring news, restricting social media, spreading disinformation and punishing those who dare to speak the truth".

She said the aim was "both clear and cynical: to demoralise the courageous people of Ukraine while keeping Russians in the dark".

Baerbock spoke in a video message to a conference on disinformation organised by her ministry at which participants also cited examples of Russian efforts to stoke resentment in Europe against refugees from Ukraine.

___ London: Intel says it is suspending all its business operations in Russia, becoming the latest foreign company to leave because of Moscow's war in Ukraine.

"Effective immediately, we have suspended all business operations in Russia," the US chipmaker said late Wednesday.

The company had already suspended shipments to customers in Russia and neighbouring ally Belarus after the war broke out.

Intel said it's working to support its 1,200 employees in Russia and has put in place "business continuity measures" to reduce disruption to its global operations, though it didn't provide details.

"Intel continues to join the global community in condemning Russia's war against Ukraine and calling for a swift return to peace," it said in a statement.

