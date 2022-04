Armenia says it has agreed to peace talks with Azerbaijan over Karabakh

Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed to peace talks to address tensions over the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, which borders both nations, the office of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Wednesday.

Pashinyan's office released a statement after he held talks in Brussels with Azeri President Ilham Aliyev. The two men also agreed to set up a joint commission to delimit the joint border, the statement said.

