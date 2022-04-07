Switzerland has frozen 7.5 bln francs in assets under Russia sanctions
Switzerland has so far frozen some 7.5 billion Swiss francs ($8.03 billion) in funds and assets under sanctions against Russians to punish Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, government official Erwin Bollinger told a news conference on Thursday.
"Currently around 7.5 billion Swiss francs are blocked on the basis of the sanctions against Russia," Bollinger said.
($1 = 0.9336 Swiss francs)
