Switzerland has frozen 7.5 bln francs in assets under Russia sanctions

Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 07-04-2022 18:54 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 18:25 IST
Switzerland has frozen 7.5 bln francs in assets under Russia sanctions
Switzerland has so far frozen some 7.5 billion Swiss francs ($8.03 billion) in funds and assets under sanctions against Russians to punish Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, government official Erwin Bollinger told a news conference on Thursday.

"Currently around 7.5 billion Swiss francs are blocked on the basis of the sanctions against Russia," Bollinger said.

($1 = 0.9336 Swiss francs)

