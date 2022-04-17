Left Menu

Three held for stealing cattle from cow shelter in Maha

Three persons were arrested for allegedly stealing buffaloes from a shelter at Vasai in Palghar district of Maharashtra, police said on Sunday. The buffaloes were stolen from the Aryavarth Gaushala located near the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in the Pelhar area on April 6, police said in a release.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 17-04-2022 11:03 IST | Created: 17-04-2022 11:00 IST
Three held for stealing cattle from cow shelter in Maha
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three persons were arrested for allegedly stealing buffaloes from a shelter at Vasai in Palghar district of Maharashtra, police said on Sunday. The buffaloes were stolen from the Aryavarth Gaushala located near the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in the Pelhar area on April 6, police said in a release. Police also seized a small truck worth Rs 2 lakh from the accused trio- Muzzamel Noor Mohammad Qureshi, Mustafa Istakaruddin and Azhar Sanawat Sheikh. They were booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and the Wildlife Protection Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Afghan officials confirm Pakistan airstrikes in Khost, Kunar provinces

Afghan officials confirm Pakistan airstrikes in Khost, Kunar provinces

Afghanistan
2
Science News Roundup: Chinese astronauts land on Earth after China's longest crewed space mission; Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatemalan pyramid

Science News Roundup: Chinese astronauts land on Earth after China's longest...

 Global
3
Best Way to Make Money on the Internet?

Best Way to Make Money on the Internet?

 Global
4
Pink Moon to light up night sky this Saturday: All you need to know

Pink Moon to light up night sky this Saturday: All you need to know

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022