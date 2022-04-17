Left Menu

MP: 12 injured in fire at marriage venue

At least 12 persons, including three children, were injured on Sunday in a fire that broke out at a house hosting a wedding in a village in Madhya Pradeshs Damoh district, police said. The incident occurred at Shikarpura Piparia village on Sunday morning, Patera police station in-charge Shyam Bihari Mishra said.

PTI | Damoh | Updated: 17-04-2022 15:31 IST | Created: 17-04-2022 15:30 IST
MP: 12 injured in fire at marriage venue
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At least 12 persons, including three children, were injured on Sunday in a fire that broke out at a house hosting a wedding in a village in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district, police said. The incident occurred at Shikarpura Piparia village on Sunday morning, Patera police station in-charge Shyam Bihari Mishra said. He said the blaze erupted when a man is taking out petrol from a motorcycle. It spread to the area where food was being cooked for the marriage ceremony.

At least 12 persons, most of them women besides two toddlers and a four-year-old girl, sustained burn injuries. They were admitted to the Damoh district hospital, Mishra added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Afghan officials confirm Pakistan airstrikes in Khost, Kunar provinces

Afghan officials confirm Pakistan airstrikes in Khost, Kunar provinces

Afghanistan
2
Science News Roundup: Chinese astronauts land on Earth after China's longest crewed space mission; Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatemalan pyramid

Science News Roundup: Chinese astronauts land on Earth after China's longest...

 Global
3
Best Way to Make Money on the Internet?

Best Way to Make Money on the Internet?

 Global
4
Pink Moon to light up night sky this Saturday: All you need to know

Pink Moon to light up night sky this Saturday: All you need to know

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022