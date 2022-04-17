Man dies after setting himself ablaze on police station premises; 11 booked

A 35-year-old man, who set himself on fire on the premises of a police station three days ago accusing its officials of not acting on his complaint, died in a hospital on Sunday, police said.

Eleven people, including a municipal councillor, have been booked for allegedly instigating the man to take the extreme step, they said. The SHO of Kapurthala city police station said a woman, allegedly running a sex racket, has been arrested over the charge that she was not letting the man's wife leave prostitution.

According to officials, the man had complained to the police three months ago that her wife was not being allowed to leave prostitution but the police reportedly did not register any case.

On April 14, he poured kerosene oil over his body on a police station premises and set himself on fire, suffering 90 per cent burn injuries, police said.

He was rushed to a hospital in Amritsar where he succumbed to his injuries on Sunday, police said.

