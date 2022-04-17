Left Menu

Man dies after setting himself ablaze on police station premises; 11 booked

PTI | Kapurthala | Updated: 17-04-2022 21:17 IST | Created: 17-04-2022 21:17 IST
Man dies after setting himself ablaze on police station premises; 11 booked
  • Country:
  • India

A 35-year-old man, who set himself on fire on the premises of a police station three days ago accusing its officials of not acting on his complaint, died in a hospital on Sunday, police said.

Eleven people, including a municipal councillor, have been booked for allegedly instigating the man to take the extreme step, they said. The SHO of Kapurthala city police station said a woman, allegedly running a sex racket, has been arrested over the charge that she was not letting the man's wife leave prostitution.

According to officials, the man had complained to the police three months ago that her wife was not being allowed to leave prostitution but the police reportedly did not register any case.

On April 14, he poured kerosene oil over his body on a police station premises and set himself on fire, suffering 90 per cent burn injuries, police said.

He was rushed to a hospital in Amritsar where he succumbed to his injuries on Sunday, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Afghan officials confirm Pakistan airstrikes in Khost, Kunar provinces

Afghan officials confirm Pakistan airstrikes in Khost, Kunar provinces

Afghanistan
2
Science News Roundup: Chinese astronauts land on Earth after China's longest crewed space mission; Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatemalan pyramid

Science News Roundup: Chinese astronauts land on Earth after China's longest...

 Global
3
Best Way to Make Money on the Internet?

Best Way to Make Money on the Internet?

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Chinese astronauts land on Earth after China's longest crewed space mission; Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatemalan pyramid

Science News Roundup: Chinese astronauts land on Earth after China's longest...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022