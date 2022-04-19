Kaushambi: Man held for raping daughter
PTI | Kaushambi | Updated: 19-04-2022 16:37 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 16:29 IST
- Country:
- India
A 45-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping his minor daughter, police said on Tuesday. Superintendent of Police Hemraj Meena said the man raped his 14-year-old daughter at their house.
Acting on a complaint lodged by the girl's brother, the man was arrested on Tuesday, Meena said, adding that the girl has been sent for a medical examination.
