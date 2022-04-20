Hungary to buy 12 L-39NG military trainer aircraft from Aero Vodochody
Hungary will buy 12 new-generation L-39NG military trainer aircraft from Czech company Aero Vodochody, the Hungarian commissioner in charge of army development said in a video on his Facebook page on Wednesday.
Gaspar Maroth said the trainer jets would arrive by 2024.
