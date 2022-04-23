Left Menu

Mumbai Police arrests MP Navneet Rana, MLA Ravi Rana under section 153A

Mumbai Police on Saturday arrested Amravati Member of Parliament Navneet Rana and Member of Legislative Assembly Ravi Rana on Saturday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-04-2022 19:20 IST | Created: 23-04-2022 19:20 IST
visuals of Mumbai Police officials reaching MP Rana's residence(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The police officials took them to Khar Police Station.

"A case is registered at Khar Police against MLA Shri Ravi Rana and MP Smt Navneet Kaur Rana U/S 153(A), 34, IPC r/w 37(1) 135 Bombay police act. Both are taken into custody from their house at Khar. Further investigation is being done by Khar Police Station," stated an official release by the police. Earlier, Shiv Sena workers on Saturday protested outside the residence of Amravati MP Navneet Rana and MLA Ravi Rana who had announced their plan to chant "Hanuman Chalisa" outside Matoshree, the private residence of Chief Minster Uddhav Thackeray.

The announcement came after, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray had stoked controversy earlier by asking the state government to remove loudspeakers from mosques while warning that if the demand isn't met, his party members will put loudspeakers to play "Hanuman Chalisa". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

