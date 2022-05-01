Indian Arrows earn point from goalless draw with Sudeva Delhi, Kenkre beat Real Kashmir 1-0

Sudeva Delhi were held to a goalless draw by Indian Arrows in an I-League match here on Sunday.

An extremely cagey start to the first half ensured neither keeper was tested. Both sides attempted only two shots each, out of which only one for Sudeva was on target.

Brijesh Giri was the first to advance and won a freekick on the left flank after his typical sprint was halted unfairly by Sudeva skipper Vanlalzuidika Chhakchhuak. Nothing manifested from the resulting free-kick for the Arrows.

At the other end, Sudeva won a free-kick right in front of goal, near the edge of the box after Sibajit Singh brought Lawmnasangzuala down. In-form youngster Shubho Paul's effort straight hit the Arrows' wall. The only on-target shot of the half came in the 17th minute when William Neihsial cut into the Arrows' box from the left and saw his near post attempt was comfortably saved by Arrows' keeper Lovepreet Singh. In another match, Aravindraj Rajan scored the solitary goal as Kenkre edged past 10-man Real Kashmir 1-0 to collect three crucial points.

