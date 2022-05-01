UP government extends contract with Home Guards

Uttar Pradesh Minister of Prisons and Home Guards Dharamveer Prajapati on Sunday announced the extension of the contract that ended on April 30 with the Home Guards to address their issue of unemployment. This comes as a relief to 25,000 home guards who had become unemployed on April 30 with the end of the contract. Notably, the announcement was made on the International Labour Day.

Speaking to ANI, Prajapati said, "From the year 2018, every year 25,000 Home Guard jawans from the Home Department were deployed in various police stations of the state against the vacant posts of constables to assist in maintaining peace and order. The home department used to pay the salary of these 25,000 home guards." "The contract of the Home Department ended on April 30. The home department was not contacting again due to which 25,000 home guards were becoming unemployed. But after talking to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Home Department extended the contract and 25,000 home guards got duty again," the Minister added. (ANI)

