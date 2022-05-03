Following violence, Rajasthan CM instructs officials to rush to Jodhpur

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday convened a high-level meeting with the state's Director-General of Police and other officials regarding the law and order situation in the state and directed them to rush to Jodhpur, following violence that broke out here between two communities. Gehlot instructed Minister of State for Home Rajendra Yadav and Jodhpur in-charge minister Dr Subhash Garg, ACS Home Abhay Kumar, ADG Law and Order Hawa Singh Ghumaria to immediately go to Jodhpur via helicopter.

Rajasthan Police also detained three persons in connection with the clashes while the district administration imposed a curfew from 1 pm today to May 4 midnight, according to an official order. This morning, police resorted to a lathi charge after clashes again broke out between two communities at Jalori Gate, following Eid prayers. This followed the tense atmosphere which prevailed here on Monday after stone-pelting between two groups over objections raised over the raising of a flag at Balmukand Bissa at the Jalori Gate intersection circle. After stone-pelting started, police tried to control the situation and disperse the crowd.

Following the incidents, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot appealed to the people to maintain peace in the area. "I want to appeal to people to maintain peace. I've also instructed police to deal strictly with anti-social elements. Everyone should understand that we've to maintain brotherhood," Gehlot told ANI. Jodhpur district administration also suspended all mobile internet services in Jodhpur district from 1 am today, as a precautionary measure.

According to an order issued by Jodhpur Divisional Commissioner Himanshu Gupta, all internet services have been suspended in Jodhpur beginning from 1 am till further notice. (ANI)