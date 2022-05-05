Left Menu

Woman found dead in Ghaziabad hotel

A scar was also visible on her face below the eye, he said. Cause of the death can only be ascertained through the autopsy, which is not yet performed. Raids are being conducted to nab the man who had left the room after three hours of checking in as seen in the CCTV footage.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 05-05-2022 22:05 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 21:25 IST
Woman found dead in Ghaziabad hotel
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 48-year-old woman was found dead in a hotel room in Bajariya market here, police said on Thursday.

On Wednesday around 11.20 pm, the woman had checked in a hotel with a man, Circle Officer City 1st Swatantra Singh said.

In the morning when the house keeping staff went there to clean the room they found the woman lying dead on the bed, he said.

Prima facie it seems that the woman was strangled to death by the man, who had checked in with her. A scar was also visible on her face below the eye, he said. Cause of the death can only be ascertained through the autopsy, which is not yet performed. Raids are being conducted to nab the man who had left the room after three hours of checking in as seen in the CCTV footage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

