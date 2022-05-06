PM Modi calls for reducing “slavery to foreign goods” in 75th year of Independence
Today more than 40 lakh sellers have joined the GeM portal, he added.The government processes have become transparent, Modi said.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called for reducing "slavery to foreign goods" even as Indians celebrate 75 years of Independence.
Inaugurating the Jain International Trade Organisation`s `JITO Connect 2022 business meet via video link, Modi said the stress should be on the 'vocal for local' mantra and reducing the use of foreign goods.
"Today the country is encouraging talent, trade, and technology as much as possible. Today the country is registering dozens of start-ups every day, creating a unicorn every week," he said.
"A self-reliant India is our path as well as our resolve," Modi said.
Now people from remote villages, small shopkeepers, and self-help groups can directly sell their products to the government, he said. "Today more than 40 lakh sellers have joined the GeM portal," he added.
The government processes have become transparent, Modi said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Indians
- Narendra Modi
- Jain International Trade
- Modi
- India
ALSO READ
India at 100 should be a watershed, next 25 years should be seen as single time unit: PM Narendra Modi.
During last 8 years, many big works with 'behavioural change' at their core have taken place: Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
We cannot make any compromise on integrity and unity of country, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
7 in 10 Indians in favour of 'warning sign' on unhealthy packaged food: Survey
CSK opt to bowl against Mumbai Indians