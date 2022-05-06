Man dupes job aspirants posing as Maharashtra energy minister's nephew, case registered

Mumbai Police has registered a case against a man posing as the nephew of Maharashtra energy minister Nitin Raut and allegedly duping 11 people on the pretext of providing them jobs in the electricity department. A manhunt to nab the accused has been launched.

Police said that the accused has duped people living in Mumbai, Ratnagiri, Palghar and Thane and demanded Rs 1 lakh each by promising them jobs in Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL). Dadar Police station registered a case on the complaint of Mahesh Kajawe, 52, and 10 others, against the accused, Sandeep Raut, under sections 406, 420, 465, 467, 468 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Kajawe in his complaint alleged that Raut had promised to secure employment for his daughter and son in MSEDCL in October last year when he paid him Rs 1 lakh. Thereafter, Kajawe received two appointment letters from MSEDCL via speed post. On March 30, when Kajawe along with his son and daughter went to the MSEDCL head office in Bandra East and presented the appointment letters, the officials told them that the documents were fake. (ANI)

