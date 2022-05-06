Gurugram heist: Gangster Lagarpuria apprehended by Interpol in Dubai

Gangster Vikas Lagarpuria, the alleged mastermind of a Rs 30 crore heist is Gurugram, was apprehended by Interpol in Dubai, an official said here on Friday. Efforts are on to bring him back, the official said.

''Our crime unit and the STF have also started the procedure to take gangster Lagarpuria on production warrant in the case of the multi-crore heist for questioning,'' said Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, ACP, Crime.

Absconding for the past seven years, Lagarpuria had a red corner notice issued against him by the Delhi Police. The Haryana STF had been looking for him for the Rs 30 crore heist in Gurugram. Two doctors, a Delhi policeman and a Haryana IPS officer are accused in the case.

The incident had taken place on August 4 last year. The accused had broken into a flat in Sector 84 here, decamping with Rs 30 crore in cash. An office of a private company was being run from the flat.

Lagarpuria'a gang members Amit, alias Mitta, a resident of Najafgarh in Delhi; Abhinav of UP; and Dhare were arrested, after which they admitted to have stolen the cash on the directions of the gangster.

Post their admission, the STF arrested Dr Sachinder Jain Nawal and Dr GP Singh.

During investigation, the STF revealed the involvement of IPS officer Dheeraj Setia, who was suspended.

Later, Setia and the two doctors secured bail in the case.

