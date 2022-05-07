Left Menu

Delhi Police recover pistol, cartridges in Narela, arrests one

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2022 14:27 IST | Created: 07-05-2022 14:27 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Police on Saturday recovered arms and ammunition from the possession of three persons during the checking at A 5 Chowk in the Narela area. The checkpoint was set by the Delhi Police after getting an actionable intelligence input.

According to the Delhi Police, one 'Made in Japan' pistol, and seven live loaded cartridges in a magazine having .32 bor were recovered from the accused persons. The accused were identified as Mohit, Ravi, and Ravinder, who were coming from the Singhu border side towards Narela.

While the police stopped their vehicle for checking, two of them (Ravi and Ravinder) escaped while 28-year old Mohit was caught. Mohit told the police that Ravinder works as a property dealer and the vehicle, as well as pistol, belonged to him.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

