2 injured in firing in Delhi's Subhash Nagar, security deployed
Two persons were injured after several rounds of firing took place in West Delhi's Subhash Nagar area on Saturday night.
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2022 22:42 IST | Created: 07-05-2022 22:42 IST
According to Delhi police, more than 10 rounds of firing were reported in Subhash Nagar. Security forces have been deployed at the spot.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
