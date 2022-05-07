Left Menu

2 injured in firing in Delhi's Subhash Nagar, security deployed

Two persons were injured after several rounds of firing took place in West Delhi's Subhash Nagar area on Saturday night.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2022 22:42 IST | Created: 07-05-2022 22:42 IST
Visuals from Delhi's Subhash Nagar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

According to Delhi police, more than 10 rounds of firing were reported in Subhash Nagar. Security forces have been deployed at the spot.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

