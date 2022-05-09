Terrorist hideout busted in J&K's Poonch: Officials

A terrorist hideout was busted during a search operation in a forest area of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Monday, officials said.

The search operation was jointly carried out by police and other security forces in the forest area of Dera Ki Gali along the Mughal road connecting the border districts of Poonch and Rajouri in the Jammu region with south Kashmir's Shopian district, the officials added.

They said the search parties moved from both the Poonch and Rajouri sides following information about suspicious movement in the area.

A terror hideout was busted, which led to the recovery of 100 assorted rounds of ammunition, some eatables, shoes, socks, and a torch, the officials said.

