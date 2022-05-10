China says G7 concern over Hong Kong leader selection is interference
The Chinese foreign ministry said on Tuesday that the Group of Seven's expression of concern over the selection process for Hong Kong's new chief executive was an interference in China's internal affairs. The G7 said on Monday that the selection process for a new chief executive in Hong Kong was a source of grave concern and underscored wider worries about fundamental freedoms there.
The Chinese foreign ministry said on Tuesday that the Group of Seven's expression of concern over the selection process for Hong Kong's new chief executive was an interference in China's internal affairs. Certain countries chose to disregard the improvements in Hong Kong's democracy, Zhao Lijian, a spokesman at the ministry, said at a regular press conference.
China's sovereignty and basic norms governing international relations should be respected, Zhao said. The G7 said on Monday that the selection process for a new chief executive in Hong Kong was a source of grave concern and underscored wider worries about fundamental freedoms there.
