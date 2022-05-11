Israeli 'aggression' targeted Syria's Quneitra -Syrian state media
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 11-05-2022 07:13 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 07:13 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
Syria's state news agency reported early on Wednesday that an act of "Israeli aggression" was carried out with missiles over the vicinity of Quneitra governate's countryside in southern Syria.
The missile attack caused only material damage, it added.
