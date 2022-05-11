Swedish PM says security agreement with Britain could include military resources
Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said on Wednesday that Sweden and Britain had agreed on mutual assistance in the case of crisis or attack, support that could include contributing military resources.
"In times of crisis, cooperation becomes even more important," she said after talks with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the government's country retreat south of Stockholm.
"If either country should suffer a disaster or an attack, the United Kingdom and Sweden will assist each other in a variety of ways. The support will be given on request by the affected country and may include military resources."
