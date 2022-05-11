Left Menu

MP: Panchayat dept employee caught accepting Rs 1 lakh bribe in Shivpuri

PTI | Gwalior | Updated: 11-05-2022 18:07 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 18:07 IST
MP: Panchayat dept employee caught accepting Rs 1 lakh bribe in Shivpuri
  • India

An employee of the panchayat and rural development department was caught accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from a sarpanch in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district on Wednesday, an official said.

A team of Lokayukta's special police establishment (SPE) of Gwalior caught Narendra Singh Solanki, a rojgar sahayak with the rural development department, while accepting the bribe from the sarpanch of Silra village, Gwalior Lokayukta's SPE unit Superintendent of Police (SP) Rameshwar Singh said.

Solanki had demanded Rs 2.17 lakh from the sarpanch to clear bills related to expenses on cow shelters, he said.

A trap was laid and Solanki was caught accepting the bribe amount in Narwar town, he said, adding that a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered in this regard.

