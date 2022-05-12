Left Menu

'Day to reiterate appreciation': PM Modi on International Nurses Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday lauded the "dedication and compassion" of nurses on the occasion of International Nurses Day and acknowledged their "vital role" in keeping the planet healthy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday lauded the "dedication and compassion" of nurses on the occasion of International Nurses Day and acknowledged their "vital role" in keeping the planet healthy. Notably, May 12 is celebrated as International Nurses Day every year to mark the contribution of nurses across the globe.

"Nurses play a vital role in keeping our planet healthy. Their dedication and compassion is exemplary. International Nurses Day is a day to reiterate our appreciation to all nursing staff for their exceptional work even in the most challenging of situations," the Prime Minister said in a tweet. International Nurses Day is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of the English social reformer and the founder of modern nursing, Florence Nightingale, and an appreciation of the contributions of nurses to society around the globe.

