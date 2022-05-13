Left Menu

EU's Iran talks coordinator Mora says he was held at Frankfurt airport

The European Union's Iran nuclear talks coordinator Enrique Mora was detained for a short time at Frankfurt airport by German police on his way to Brussels on Friday, he said on Twitter. Returning from an official trip to Tehran, and holding a Spanish diplomatic passport, Mora was held without explanation, and German police took his passport and phones, he said.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 13-05-2022 12:17 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 12:17 IST
EU's Iran talks coordinator Mora says he was held at Frankfurt airport
Enrique Mora Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Germany

The European Union's Iran nuclear talks coordinator Enrique Mora was detained for a short time at Frankfurt airport by German police on his way to Brussels on Friday, he said on Twitter. Returning from an official trip to Tehran, and holding a Spanish diplomatic passport, Mora was held without explanation, and German police took his passport and phones, he said. About 20 minutes later he tweeted that he had been released.

German police did not immediately reply to Reuters' requests for comment. "Refusal to give any explanation for what seems a violation of the Vienna Convention," Mora tweeted.

The convention, covering diplomatic relations, states that holders of diplomatic passports benefit from immunity and should not be hindered in their travels. Mora was in Tehran this week to try to help revive Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

TRENDING

1
NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See pic

NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See...

 Global
2
Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other countries behind

Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other coun...

 United States
3
One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue could be in our eyes

One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue cou...

 Brazil
4
Science News Roundup: Intact, pregnant ichthyosaur fossil recovered from Patagonian glacier in Chile; Blackhole hunters cast their gaze at the center of the Milky Way galaxy

Science News Roundup: Intact, pregnant ichthyosaur fossil recovered from Pat...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022