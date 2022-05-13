Russian court extends U.S. basketball player Griner's detention
A Russian court on Friday extended the pre-trial detention of U.S. professional basketball player Brittney Griner by one month, her lawyer told Reuters.
Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medallist, was arrested on Feb. 24 at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, allegedly in possession of cannabis-infused vaporizer cartridges.
The U.S. State Department has said that the 31-year-old was "wrongfully detained".
