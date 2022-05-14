Left Menu

Mumbai: NCB seizes hydroponic weed worth Rs 1.5 crore at Foreign Post Office; one apprehended

The Narcotics Control Bureau NCB has seized 1.770 kilogram of hydroponic weed valued Rs 1.5 crore in two separate operations at the Foreign Post Office FPO in south Mumbai, an official said on Saturday. During the investigation, the agencys team intercepted the actual receiver of the seized consignment.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-05-2022 16:30 IST | Created: 14-05-2022 16:28 IST
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has seized 1.770 kilogram of hydroponic weed valued Rs 1.5 crore in two separate operations at the Foreign Post Office (FPO) in south Mumbai, an official said on Saturday. The operations were conducted on Friday based on specific inputs that the narcotic drug was couriered from the USA. The NCB later also apprehended the actual receiver of the drug from Tardeo area of south Mumbai, he said. In the first case, the NCB team seized 850 grams of hydroponic weed (ganja) at the FPO, he said. ''During the investigation, the agency's team intercepted the actual receiver of the seized consignment. The accused is a history-sheeter and at least 10 criminal cases had been registered against him,'' the official said, adding that the accused is working for a notorious drug trafficker in Mumbai.

In the second case, the anti-drug agency seized 920 grams of hydroponic weed from the FPO, he said adding that this parcel was also received from the USA, he said.

