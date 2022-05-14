Delhi HC denies bail to transgender woman accused of murder

The Delhi High Court on Friday refused to grant interim bail to a transgender woman Shalu who is accused of the murder of a member of a rival group. The High Court dismissed the petition noticing her past conduct. The petitioner had moved a plea seeking interim bail to look after her pregnant daughter.

Justice Anoop Kumar Mendiratta dismissed the interim bail plea moved by Shalu observing the past conduct, the gravity of the offence and serious allegations, it may not be appropriate to release the petitioner on interim bail at this stage. The bench observed that the petitioner was granted interim bail in June 2021. Thereafter, an application was filed by the complainant regarding receiving threats from petitioner Shalu. The said application was directed to be taken with the main application which had been thereafter withdrawn by the petitioner.

Opposing the bail application, the counsel for the State submitted that the petitioner was involved in a previous case of an attempt to murder. The petitioner had jumped interim bail in April 2020. The petitioner is also involved in two other cases registered at Mehrauli Police Station. The petitioner had moved an application seeking interim bail in a murder case registered at Police Station IP Estate, Delhi to look after her pregnant daughter.

The case pertains to the firing on complainant Pinki, a transgender along with her accomplices Gangesh Jha and Deepak on April 20, 2019 by two men on a bike. They sustained bullet injuries and subsequent Gangesh Jha was declared brought dead at the hospital. During the investigation, two men Ankit alias Paul and Ashu alias Vishal were arrested. They disclosed that Shalu, Shanker and Kale hatched the conspiracy to kill Gangesh Jha and Pinki and made a contract with accused Ankit for consideration of Rs 5 Lakh. (ANI)

