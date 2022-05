Bride, 3 others injured after marriage pandal collapses in Maha

A bride and three other persons were injured after the pandal set up for a mass marriage event collapsed in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Sunday, police said. There were several people, including guests, at the event in Aina village of Dahanu taluka where 125 couples were to tie the knot, they said.

While the function was underway, the pandal collapsed due to the strong wind, an official from Dahanu police station said.

People started running out of the pandal for safety, leading to the commotion at the venue.

A bride and three other persons received minor injuries. They were provided first aid at a local health center, the official said. The event, organized by a local outfit, was later shifted to an adjacent kitchen pandal.

