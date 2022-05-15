Left Menu

Chennai Super Kings opt to bat against Gujarat Titans

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-05-2022 15:23 IST | Created: 15-05-2022 15:18 IST
Chennai Super Kings opt to bat against Gujarat Titans
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@ICC)
Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the toss and elected to bat in their IPL game against Gujarat Titans here on Sunday.

While Gujarat fielded an unchanged XI, Chennai made as many as four changes with N Jagadeesan, Prashant Solanki, Mitchell Santner, and Matheesha Pathirana coming in for Robin Uthappa, Dwayne Bravo, Maheesh Theekshana, and Ambati Rayudu.

Teams: Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (w), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Moeen Ali, N Jagadeesan, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (w/c), Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Mukesh Choudhary.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

