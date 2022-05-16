Noida: Action taken against nearly 200 gangsters, Rs 9-crore assets attached during special drive

The police in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar have taken legal action, including arrest, against nearly 200 gangsters and attached their assets worth over Rs 9 crore as part of an ongoing special drive, officials said on Monday.

The 100-day special campaign against mafia, gangsters and anti-social elements was launched on March 25 this year and details of the action taken came up during a review meeting held by Police Commissioner Alok Singh on Sunday, the officials said.

Joint Commissioner (Law and Order) Love Kumar, Additional Commissioner of Police (Headquarters) Bharti Singh and zonal DCPs Rajesh S (Noida zone), Harish Chander (Central Noida) and Minakshi Katyayan (Greater Noida) also attended the review meeting held at the Commissionerate office in Sector 108, they said.

“The police officers present during the review meeting were directed to take strict action against the criminals. In six cases, properties worth Rs 6.09 crore belonging to mafia and gangsters were attached. Legal action, including arrests, have been made against 198 gangsters and land, mining and liquor mafia and their assets worth Rs 3.72 crore attached as per the law,” a police spokesperson said.

During the meeting, the CP also directed police officers to identify the top 10 criminals in their areas of jurisdiction and replace the top-10 criminals against whom action has been taken, the official said.

''Action should be taken to confiscate maximum illegal property acquired by gangsters and mafia,” Singh told the officers.

The police chief also called for special focus in cases of crimes against women and those involving gangsters, saying legal procedures should be completed within a month on the basis of evidence and court arguments so that justice could be ensured soon.

''For this purpose, an assistant commissioner of police has been appointed whose responsibility will be to contact the witnesses who have not testified against the mafia, assuring them of their safety and ensuring the punishment in cases at the earliest as well as speedy disposal of cases at the police stations,” the police chief told officers.

