Ukraine says strikes on hospital kill 2

A Ukrainian military commander in the eastern Luhansk region says strikes overnight hit a hospital in Severodonetsk, killing two and injuring nine, including a child. Overnight strikes also hit other towns.

Regional military governor Serhiy Haidai said on Monday that Ukrainian special forces blew up Russian-held railway bridges between Rubizhne and Severodonetsk as part of efforts to slow the Russian offensive, and posted a video on Telegram purportedly showing such a blast. The information could not immediately be independently verified.

Russian forces have been trying for weeks to seize Severodonetsk, a key site in the Donbas that's outside the territory that separatists held for the past several years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)