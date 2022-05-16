Ukraine says strikes on hospital kill 2
Overnight strikes also hit other towns.Regional military governor Serhiy Haidai said on Monday that Ukrainian special forces blew up Russian-held railway bridges between Rubizhne and Severodonetsk as part of efforts to slow the Russian offensive, and posted a video on Telegram purportedly showing such a blast.
Russian forces have been trying for weeks to seize Severodonetsk, a key site in the Donbas that's outside the territory that separatists held for the past several years.
