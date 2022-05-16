Left Menu

Gehlot, Rahul lay foundation of bridge at Beneshwar Dham in Rajasthan

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday laid the foundation of a bridge at Beneshwar Dham, the confluence of Mahi, Jakham and Som rivers which is also known as the Prayag of tribals.The chief minister had announced the construction of the bridge at a cost of Rs 132 crore in the budget for 2021-22.Once completed, it will help devotees reach Beneshwar Dham directly from the Dungarpur-Banswara road.Before the foundation stone laying ceremony, Gandhi and Gehlot visited Valmiki Temple, Beneshwar Pagoda, Radha Krishna Temple and Brahma Temple in the Beneshwar Dham complex.

Before the foundation stone laying ceremony, Gandhi and Gehlot visited Valmiki Temple, Beneshwar Pagoda, Radha Krishna Temple and Brahma Temple in the Beneshwar Dham complex. They prayed for the prosperity of the country.

At the ceremony, officials of the Public Works Department apprised Gandhi and Gehlot of structural details of the bridge through a model.

According to an official statement, the length of the bridge from Sabala to Beneshwar will be 1,731.50 metres. It will be built on 36 pillars at a height of 18.50 metres from the surface of the river and its width will be 16 metres.

Beneshwar Dham is situated at the confluence of Mahi, Jakham and Som rivers and is known for a five-day fair famous for religious, social and cultural activities.

In monsoon, the roads leading to the dham get submerged due to the rise in water levels of the rivers, turning the religious site into an island.

