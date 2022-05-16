U.S. Treasury's Yellen says global tax talks with Poland were "good, frank"
Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 16-05-2022 19:57 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 19:42 IST
United States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Monday that her talks with Polish officials had been good, but no breakthroughs in persuading them to back European Union plans to implement a global minimum corporate tax deal had been made.
"We've had very good discussions, good, frank discussions, in all of the meetings and we'll continue to work on all of the issues," Yellen told reporters during a visit to Warsaw.
