Maha: Woman, daughter killed in Jalna, husband among two arrested

PTI | Jalna | Updated: 16-05-2022 21:23 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 21:23 IST
A woman and her teenage daughter were found dead in their house in Maharashtra's Jalna district on Monday, after which her husband and the man's first wife were arrested, a police official said.

The bodies of Bharti Satare (36) and her daughter Varsha (17) were found in Sonal Nagar area, and the arrested persons have been identified as Bharti's husband Ganesh Satare and his first wife Seema, he said.

''The two were bludgeoned to death with iron rods on Sunday morning . Accused Ganesh and his two wives, children, including step-children, all stayed together in one building, but of late relations between the two victims and others had strained. Probe is underway to unravel the family feud that led to the murders,'' Inspector Mazahar Sayyed said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

