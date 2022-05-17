CBI conducts multiple searches at Karti Chidambaram's residential, official premises

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted searches at multiple residential and official premises of the Lok Sabha MP of Congress Karti Chidambaram and his father and former Union Minister P Chidambaram across Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Sivagangai in Tamil Nadu. In Delhi, the CBI searched the 80 Lodhi Estate residence of Karti Chidambaram on Tuesday morning.

"The CBI is conducting searches at multiple locations (residence and office) of Karti Chidambaram, in connection with an ongoing case", said his office to ANI. There were total seven members in the CBI team. Karti Chidambaram was not at his residence during the raid at 7.30 am, said Birbal Singh, the security guard posted at Karti Chidambaram's house.

The CBI team questioned the staff present at Karti Chidambaram's Delhi house and took some papers with them. Meanwhile, searches are being conducted in multiple residential and official premises of Chidambaram across Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Sivagangai in Tamil Nadu.

"I have lost count," tweeted Congress leader Karti Chidambaram while reacting to CBI searches at his premises. According to sources, three places are being raided in Mumbai while two each in Chennai and Sivaganga, his Parliamentary constituency.

Karti Chidambaram is being probed in cases registered by the CBI, including the case lodged on May 15, 2017 over irregularities in a Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during P Chidambaram's tenure as the Union Finance Minister. Thereafter, the ED had also lodged a money laundering case. The economic offences watchdog had registered a PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) case based on FIR by the CBI and alleged that irregularities took place in the FIPB clearance to INX media. (ANI)

