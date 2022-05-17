Left Menu

Amit Shah directs to conduct coordinated counter-terrorism operations pro-actively in J&K

He said to fulfill Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of a prosperous and peaceful Jammu & Kashmir, security forces should ensure zero cross-border infiltration to wipe out terrorism in the Union Territory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2022 22:22 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 22:22 IST
Amit Shah directs to conduct coordinated counter-terrorism operations pro-actively in J&K
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of Home Affairs and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah held a review meeting in New Delhi today on the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir. The meeting was attended by the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir Shri Manoj Sinha, the National Security Advisor Shri Ajit Doval, the Chief of Army Staff, senior officials of the Government of India, and the Jammu and Kashmir administration.

Shri Amit Shah directed security forces and the police to conduct coordinated counter-terrorism operations pro-actively. He said to fulfill Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's vision of a prosperous and peaceful Jammu & Kashmir, security forces should ensure zero cross-border infiltration to wipe out terrorism in the Union Territory.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine's president replaces head of Territorial Defence Forces

Ukraine's president replaces head of Territorial Defence Forces

Ukraine
2
Sensex rises 519 points, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank climb

Sensex rises 519 points, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank climb

 India
3
How Blockchain Can Lower Healthcare Costs

How Blockchain Can Lower Healthcare Costs

 Global
4
Nepal gets second international airport

Nepal gets second international airport

Nepal

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022