Russian attacks kill 7 in Donetsk region-governor
Reuters | Updated: 18-05-2022 00:11 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 00:11 IST
Russian attacks killed seven civilians in the Donetsk region on Tuesday, regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on his Telegram channel.
Kyrylenko said six people had been injured. Reuters could not independently confirm the governor's account.
