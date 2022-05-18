Union Minister launches National Emergency Life Support courses

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Bharati Pravin Pawar, on Wednesday launched National Emergency Life Support (NELS) courses for doctors, nurses and paramedics. The goal behind the program includes developing a training curriculum and modules for the NELS course for doctors, nurses and paramedics and developing training infrastructure in all States/UTs to implement the NELS course. It also seeks to create a cadre of trainers to train doctors, nurses and paramedics working in the emergency departments of the hospitals and ambulance services.

"Today in the government sector, pre-hospital as well as hospital-based emergency services are continuously being strengthened under the National Health Mission. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always emphasized providing affordable and best quality health services to the citizens. However, accident and emergency services in India have witnessed uneven progress. Care of accident patients in an emergency is of paramount importance in saving lives, preventing disability," she added. "So the purpose of this programme is to make emergency treatment available, affordable and accessible to everybody. What we want is that nobody in the country should die because he did not get proper initial treatment at the time of an emergency that needs infrastructure, which the government is in the process of building up. This is the attempt to train the manpower, doctors, nurses and other paramedical workers. So they are trained in providing the initial care in all kinds of emergencies," said Professor Rajesh Malhotra, AIIMS Trauma Centre Head and Orthopaedic Surgeon. (ANI)

