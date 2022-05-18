Left Menu

Woman killed for dowry in UP's Ghazipur

PTI | Ghazipur | Updated: 18-05-2022 16:15 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 16:15 IST
A 22-year-old woman was allegedly killed for dowry at a village here, police said on Wednesday.

Chanda's body was found hanging in her room Tuesday morning at her in-laws' Sakra village, they said.

In a police complaint, her father claimed that Chanda's in-laws were demanding a motorbike in dowry, and they allegedly killed and hanged her body.

An FIR was registered against her husband Manish, his father Saddhu Bindi, brother Ashish and mother, staion house officer Vimlesh Kumar Maurya said.

He said a probe is underway and the accused will be arrested soon.

Chanda married Manish in last year, he said.

